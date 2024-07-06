Police name man charged over Smethwick burglaries.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7lcfcb

Police detained a 51-year-old on Friday in connection with a number of break-ins over the last few weeks.

Simon Churchley from Smethwick has now been charged with four counts of burglary and a shop robbery.

He was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Saturday).

For advice on keeping your home safe read here: https://www.westmidlands.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/