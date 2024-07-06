Express & Star
Police name man charged over Smethwick burglaries.

A man has been charged over a series of residential burglaries in Smethwick.

Police have arrested a man from Smethwick after a series of burglaries.
Police detained a 51-year-old on Friday in connection with a number of break-ins over the last few weeks.

Simon Churchley from Smethwick has now been charged with four counts of burglary and a shop robbery.

He was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Saturday).

