Police name man charged over Smethwick burglaries.
A man has been charged over a series of residential burglaries in Smethwick.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7lcfcb
Police detained a 51-year-old on Friday in connection with a number of break-ins over the last few weeks.
Simon Churchley from Smethwick has now been charged with four counts of burglary and a shop robbery.
He was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Saturday).
For advice on keeping your home safe read here: https://www.westmidlands.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/