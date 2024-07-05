New peer speaks of honour and of continuing to deliver for public

Outgoing Warley MP John Spellar, who served in several ministerial positions in the last Labour government, is set to become a peer and take his place in the House of Lords.

Mr Spellar was named alongside fellow Labour members such as Harriet Harmon, Dame Margaret Beckett and Dame Margaret Hodge in becoming a peer of the realm and was still receiving messages of congratulations from friends, family and former colleagues as he arrived in Tipton for the General Election count.

He said he was very pleased to receive the honour and be able to keep going with political campaigns, even as his own Parliamentary career was coming to an end.

He said: "I look forward to continue a lot of the political campaigns I've been running over the years, particularly backing British industry and getting Britain working and also working to support a Labour government.

"It's been an interesting and strange campaign as I've been out there campaigning myself and I've been very pleased with the reaction that I've had, but also for my successor Gurinder Josan because many people know him for his work that he has done in the community and his father before him.

"I've also been very pleased to hand over to someone who I know will do a good job for the people of Smethwick and Oldbury, but I did always enjoy being an elected position and I've now got to adapt to a new way of life and what a way to do it when we're heading for an historic victory."

Mr Spellar said the exit poll, which indicated a landslide victory for Labour, had exceeded his expectations.

The former MP said he was delighted at the results for Labour in the election

He said: "You always fear as a politician and having won a by-election and lost a seat in Northfield, you always look a little bit on the pessimistic side and have a bit of uncertainty, but I think the message from the public has been giving to us and they have delivered at the polls is that they've had enough.

"They are fed and they want shot of the Tories, they want a new start and now the onus is on us to deliver that and I look forward to playing my part, albeit it from a different house."

Mr Spellar said that he would be there for whoever won in Smethwick if they wanted to ask him, but was also looking forward to seeing how they took on the position themselves.

He said: "People have to make their own future and they all do things slightly different, so it's no good me saying how I would do things.

"What I would say is that the results in the Warley, now Smethwick, constituency over many elections have shown that we've had the formula that works and that delivers for the public.

"What I'm pleased to see, both in the figures and also in the responses we've had in the doorsteps is the public seem to understand and appreciate that and that's a very rewarding part of the job.

"We've been delivering for them and, tonight, I'm sure they've delivered for us."