Woman and girl taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on M6

The crash, which happened near J8 for the M5 near Tame Bridge, left a car on its roof and a woman and young girl needing medical treatment.

Their injuries were not believed to be serious and they were taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.

All lanes have no reopened. Picture: National Highways/Motorway Cameras

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at around 11.10am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound between junctions 8 and 9 near Wednesbury.

"Two ambulances were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car and a lorry had been involved in a collision and the car had ended up on its roof.

"A woman and a female child were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment."

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "The scene is now clear and all lanes were reopened at 1pm."