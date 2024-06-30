Road closures announced in Sandwell for range of works – here's where they will be

Sandwell Council has announced a series of road closures for a range of works, including new water service pipes, carriageway repairs and the installation of new electricity cables.

The first set of works begin on July 5 for installation of new electricity cables by National Grid Electricity Distribution and last for a month over several phases on roads in Great Barr, starting with Chapel Lane being closed from its junction with A34 Birmingham Road to its junction with Coronation Road.

Vehicles will be diverted via the A34 Birmingham Road, Queslett Road, Beacon Road, Old Hall Lane, Pinfold Lane and vice- versa.