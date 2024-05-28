'Nuisance' off-road bikes in Sandwell could be seized and crushed in crackdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has joined forces with Sandwell Council to tackle the "nuisance" caused by the vehicles in the borough.

These include motocross, trial and endurance bikes, mini motos, quad bikes, electric scooters and any others which are mechanically propelled.

The bikes could be seized as part of the crackdown with CCTV footage being used to identify hotspots and track people down who are riding them illegally and dangerously.

Police have also been equipped with DNA spray to "tag" motorbikes and riders who are causing anti-social behaviour.

It comes as the council and police have received a rise in reports in the number of "nuisance" off-road bikes in Sandwell.

Sandwell's neighbourhood policing Ch Insp, Paul Griffiths, said: “As we head into summer and the weather improves, we expect a rise in outside activities, including the use of off-road bikes.

"However, it is illegal to ride these bikes through any public spaces, including parks, play areas and on pavements, as this is dangerous for anyone who wants to use these spaces safely.

"Officers are continuing to carry out activity in hotspot areas across Sandwell as we tackle the menace and dangers of off-road bikes. Our teams have already made some seizures and we’ll continue to act on any information we receive to prevent illegal riding and keep people safe."

The force and local authority have also worked together to install equipment at "key locations" in the borough to prevent illegal bike access and carried out talks in schools.

Off-road bikes are classed as motor vehicles and so must be constructed to a specific standard in order to be ridden on a public highway.

Sandwell Council said the majority of off-road bikes which are used in an anti-social manner in the borough do not meet these standards.

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community at the local authority, added: "We are determined to make sure that our residents can enjoy our parks and other outside spaces safely this summer, without being put at risk by the illegal use of off-road motorbikes.

“If you were thinking of using your off-road bike in the warmer weather, please ensure that you are using it legally, safely and with the permission of the landowner. If you don’t follow the rules, your bike could be seized and crushed.”

The law says that off-road bikers must have the permission of the landowner before riding on private land.

It also says it is illegal to ride an off-road bike on any land not forming part of a road or any road which is a footpath or bridleway without the landowner’s permission.

Even if permission is gained, if the person is riding dangerously or carelessly, they could be prosecuted.

Residents have been urged to report any incidents to West Midlands Police, either by calling 101, via Live Chat on the force's website.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its website.