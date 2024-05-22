Mother and son both wanted by Sandwell police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The police have issued pictures of both Suzanne and Luke Jack.

Suzanne and Luke Jack

Suzanne, aged 38, from Smethwick is wanted in connection with a theft in the area in January and Luke, aged 24, is wanted on suspicion of breaching a community order and for failing to appear at court.

If anyone has information that can help, they can contact the police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 and quoting crime references 20/127060/24 and 20/217400/24.