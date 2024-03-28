Five Black Country men found guilty of killing DPD worker in Shrewsbury attack

A jury at Stafford Crown Court also found a fifth man guilty of the manslaughter of Aurman Singh.

The 23-year-old of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill on Monday, August 21.

Two groups of men had travelled to Shrewsbury that morning from Smethwick in an Audi and a Mercedes to attack the 23-year-old DPD worker.

The delivery driver was hacked and beaten to death with a variety of weapons including an axe, golf club, machete and cricket bat.

Four of the men on trial at Stafford Crown Court had been in the Audi and were from the Black Country.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 27 and Manjot Singh, 25, both of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; and Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews, Dudley had all denied murder and the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The jury found them all guilty by a unanimous verdict.

The jury found Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, guilty of manslaughter.