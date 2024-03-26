Life of music and worship of Vanessa will be remembered with concert

Ms Brown was a stalwart of a number of congregations and musical groups including the Bethel Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic U.K

She passed away just over two weeks ago shortly after flying to Dubai – it is thought she had gone there to celebrate her 40th birthday, became unwell and subsequently passed away.

The concert will take place on Sunday at 6pm at the Bethel Convention Centre, Kelvin Way, West Bromwich.

As well as being part of the praise team at Bethel, Ms Brown – who was awarded the OBE in 2020 for her work on the Windrush Reform Programme – was in the Apostolic Alliance Choir and Bethel Apostolic Mass Choir and Praise Team.

Her sister Maria said: "Vanessa lived for Jesus and used her gifts of music and worship to impact the world.

"She was passionate about music and the church – this will be an opportunity to recognise that and celebrate the amazing life she led."

Maria also thanked people for their prayers, love and support from the community which she said had been gratefully received by the family.