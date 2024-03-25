Residents reassured about bright green water in Walsall canal

The stretch of the Tame Valley Canal between Perry Barr and Walsall is popular with walkers and cyclists but has low boat traffic due to the number of locks in a short stretch.

However, after residents in Hamstead complained about water in their gardens the Canals and River Trust investigated.

To discover if there was a leak, engineers added green dye to the water, which prompted speculation on social media an industrial load of peas had been dumped.

The Canal and River Trust posted about its work on its website.

They said: "We have been investigating the source of water in nearby gardens.

"There has been no obvious source of a leak discovered and monitoring has not determined conclusively the source of the water.

"However, we have carried out repairs to one potential area and now need to test this under normal water pressure by refilling the canal. A drain dye will be added to the water. Stop planks will remain in place to contain the dye and prevent dispersal over a number of days."