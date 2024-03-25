Councillor secures backing for campaign to outlaw parking on pavements

Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou submitted a motion to Sandwell Council calling on the authority to demand the Government to grant powers to outlaw pavement parking.

Independent Councillor Anandou's motion was seconded by fellow independent Rowley Regis councillor Laured Kalari and it was passed by the full council.

The Government previously promised to give councils extra powers to tackle pavement parking but so far only London authorities can do so.

Councillor Anandou said: "Pavement parking affects us all. It makes streets inaccessible for older and disabled people and forces families with pushchairs into the road.

"I recognise the local authorities can restrict pavement parking on individual streets (or by area) by making a traffic regulation order (TRO). The drawback is that this can shift the problem elsewhere. Making a TRO is also a time consuming and expensive process - it takes up to two years and requires extensive consultation.

"We all have seen that vehicles parked on the footway can cause an obstruction and inhibit the independence of many vulnerable people, especially older or disabled people with visual or mobility impairments.

"And when pedestrians, for example families with pushchairs, are forced into the road and into oncoming traffic, pavement parking is simply dangerous."

He added: "In school areas, younger children are all forced to navigate around vehicles which are mounted on the kerb or across the footway, potentially risking their lives by stepping into the road and oncoming traffic.

"Parking on the pavement can also crack and damage the surface, creating trip and injury hazards as well as leading to costly repairs and maintenance. This funding could be better used to resurface our roads and pavements, support local buses and provide more suitable parking."

Councillor Anandou backed the work done by charities Living Streets, Guide Dogs and British Parking Association which have been campaigning on this issue.

He added: "I have written to the secretary of transport, the mayor of west midlands combined authority and to all 14 council leaders of the local authorities in West Midlands."

The motion passed therefore the Sandwell Council's leader and cabinet member of environment and highways will write to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Transport setting out the terms of this motion and requesting an update on progress toward implementing restrictions.