Black Country dog rescue group to close after 18 years of reuniting pets with owners

K9 Search UK, run by Great Barr-based Jennie Dhanjal, will close on April 1.

Mrs Dhanjal, 63, said she had decided to retire from running the service, which uses the internet to circulate details of lost and found pets in the Sandwell and Dudley areas.

But she said her decision had been influenced by the new registration laws for XL Bully dogs.

Mrs Dhanjal founded the service, initially called Dog Lost, in 2006.

It initially began as an online database which circulated the details of missing pets to all rescue centres, kennels and dog wardens, vets and pet shops within a 30-mile radius, as well as producing posters.

She made the headlines in 2006 when she helped reunite Bruce Forsyth's daughter Debbie Matthews with two dogs which were lost when her car was stolen.

The introduction of social media saw the organisation switch its focus to Facebook, and the group was relaunched as K9 Search UK in 2008.

Jennie Dhanjal has run K9 Rescue UK for 17 years

Mrs Dhanjal said she was sad to be closing the organisation, which operated free of charge, as it was needed more than ever.

"Thousands of stray dogs have been reunited with their owners via our organisation," she said.

"So many death row, unclaimed strays have been placed within UK rescues.

"Seventeen years on, it's sadly time for us to close down our organisation.

"We wish to thank everyone who has helped us achieve us so much over the years, social media members, dog wardens, local stray kennels, RSPCA, and West Midlands Police.

"You have all been absolutely amazing and we do appreciate your continuous support."

Mrs Dhanjal said there had been a notable rise in the number of strays in recent months, with people returning to work after coronavirus lockdowns being a major factor.

"We're now seeing all the XL Bullies that are being abandoned into the stray system," she said.

"It's heartbreaking, you know that if the owner doesn't come forward, they are going to be put to sleep.

"That has influenced my decision. I have devoted much of my life to trying to save dogs, we are not here to advertise dogs that are going to be put to sleep.

"The requirements for XLs are so expensive. We are seeing lots of young dogs, six months old, with no health issues, that are being put to sleep just because they are XL."

Mrs Dhanjal said all K9 Rescue UK services will end on April 1, but the website will remain in operation until July 1 providing information about alternative services that are available.