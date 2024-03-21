Tributes paid to former Mayor of Sandwell who was well respected for his community and charitable work

Alderman Prestidge served as a councillor for 28 years, initially representing the Rounds Green ward of Warley Borough Council from 1971-1973.

He later represented Smethwick’s Soho ward from 1973-1975 and Langley ward for 24 years from 1987-2011.

Alderman Prestidge was a member of several boards and panels during his tenure including the finance and audit scrutiny panel in 2004-2005 and the finance and resources scrutiny panel from 2005-2011.

Additionally, he served as the Mayor of Sandwell in 2003-2004 and was bestowed the title of honorary alderman in July 2013.

Martin Prestidge pictured in Oldbury in 2007

His death was marked at Sandwell’s full council meeting on Tuesday with a minute’s silence followed by councillors paying tribute to the long-serving councillor, who was very well respected for his wide-ranging community and charitable work.

Paying personal tribute, Sandwell Council’s deputy leader, Councillor Bob Piper, said: “Martin served the people of Sandwell as a councillor and an alderman for over 50 years.

"He was the last surviving member of the inaugural Sandwell Council meeting back in 1974.

“I have been proud to know him for more than 40 years.

Honorary Alderman and former Mayor of Sandwell Martin Prestidge who has died at the age of 81

"He will be sadly missed by colleagues and the many friends he made during his time in office, and personally I have lost a very dear friend.

“Our thoughts at the council are with the family, friends and loved ones at this very sad time.”

The Sandwell flag at the council house in Oldbury has been lowered in a mark of respect.

Further tributes have been paid on social media.

Bob Piper wrote: "It is with great sadness that I have to record the passing of my long-time comrade Martin Prestidge.

"A committed and unswerving socialist and trade unionist, councillor and Alderman, I have been proud to have known him for over 40 years.

"Sharp as a knife, with a wicked sense of humour, obstinate as hell, and whilst never shy of advice about what the party was doing wrong, Martin was as loyal a comrade as you could wish to meet.

"Sandwell is a sadder place today for his passing. RIP Martin."

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur posted: "It is with great sadness Martin Prestidge has passed away.

"A committed councillor and alderman. Today I remember Martin when I first met him, his kind words of support do not give up Parbinder, one day you will become a councillor for the Labour Party and right he was. RIP Martin."