Son set to follow in mother's footsteps as police officer

Student officer George Cornbill is in the final stages of the West Midlands Police PC training programme and said he was aiming to be on the beat from May.

The 23-year-old said he was inspired to join the force after his mother Cassie became a police officer two years ago.

He said: "I could see how much mom was enjoying her role and it inspired me to look at a career in policing.

"The training has been tough but I've learned so much and it's reinforced how rewarding it can be to become a police officer.

"I’m really proud of mom and she’s a great role model."

Cassie is a former teacher and is currently working as an investigator within CID, although she’s due to move onto the Sandwell response team shortly.

Mother-of-four Cassie said: "I considered becoming a police officer many years ago, and as time went on I thought it was now or never.

"I fancied a new challenge and I'm really glad I joined. It's very full on but there are a lot of transferable skills from being a teacher.

"There's great satisfaction in helping others and I really like the people I work with and get to meet.

"George was interested in learning about the role when I joined and I'm really proud of him for signing up and progressing his career.

"There's so many opportunities within policing and who knows, we may even spend next Mother's Day on duty together."

