Application made to increase operating capacity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fateh Dhillon Transport Ltd from West Bromwich has made an application to change its existing licence by adding a new operating centre in Bilston.

The firm said it wanted to add the operating centre to keep two good vehicles and two trailers at Douglas Commercials Vehicle Repairs Limited on Stag Industrial Estate on Oxford Street.

The Traffic Commissioners office has sent out a message to owners and occupiers of land near the planned operating centre to ask for any comments or objections to send them written representations by March 28.

It said: "Owners or occupiers of land, including buildings, near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

"Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice."