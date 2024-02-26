'It's absolutely wrong' car insurance cost difference between ethnically diverse areas revealed in Black Country

Research into thousands of insurance premiums across the country have shown the difference, however, one Black Country constituency has a glaring disparity, Tipton and Wednesbury.

The research, carried out by the BBC, found car insurance in the Sandwell ward of Great Bridge, which has a 44 per cent level of ethnic minority residents, was £2,796 for a 30-year-old man with a Ford Fiesta.

However, the same details in Princes End, just over a mile away, where there is 11 per cent of residents from ethnic minorities, the same insurance policy would cost £1,975.

Great Bridge Councillor Soyfur Rahman told the Express & Star: "If insurance companies are charging people more because their area has a higher ethnicity then that is absolutely wrong."

Another councillor who has researched the differences between areas, London Vauxhall Councillor Martin Bailey described the Princes End and Great Bridge price difference as "crazy".

He tweeted: "I’ve noticed this when comparing London & Birmingham, but this is a crazy disparity considering this is within the very same constituency of Tipton and Wednesbury."

Tipton and Wednesbury is the new constituency, during the last General Election, a lot of it was classed as West Bromwich West.

The BBC claim Great Bridge and Princes End have similar scores for road accidents and crime, according to a government measure called the Index of Multiple Deprivation, but Great Bridge has a larger black, Asian and minority ethnic population.

British insurances are not compelled to reveal how they calculate insurance.

A spokesperson from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) told the BBC: "Insurers do not and cannot use ethnicity as a factor when setting prices and our members comply with the Equality Act 2010.

"However, we recognise that these and other similar findings raise an important public policy debate."

Concerns have been raised before around insurance companies' algorithms leading to people from ethnic minorities facing higher premiums.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking into the concerns.

A spokesman said: "We recently asked the largest motor insurers to show us how they ensure their pricing models do not discriminate based on ethnicity, and we are reviewing their responses.

"The law is clear that insurers must not discriminate based on certain characteristics, like race and ethnicity."

"They need to be sure, and be able to reassure us, they are not doing so. Our rules also mean insurers should only sell products that provide fair value to their customers."