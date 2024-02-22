New partnership begins between council and sight loss charity

West Bromwich Leisure Centre is working with the UK’s national charity for people with sight loss, British Blind Sport, to support the See Sport Differently (SSD) campaign.

SSD is a Sport England-funded programme between British Blind Sport and the Royal National Institute of Blind People, which aims to tackle the biggest sporting barriers for the two million people in the UK living with sight loss while encouraging more blind and partially sighted people to get active.

It comes as research from the See Sport Differently campaign has shown that one in two blind and partially sighted people feel that having sight loss stops them from exercising as much as they want to, with one in three saying there are sports they want to try but have been unable to.

The SSD campaign has also revealed that accessibility, confidence, and cost are listed as some of the key sporting barriers for those with sight loss.

The partnership has seen West Bromwich Leisure Centre’s staff take part in an interactive workshop with British Blind Sport’s team to educate them about what it’s like living with sight loss, as well as thinking about physical and psychological barriers that exist at the leisure centre for those with sight loss.

The session provided advice on communication such as the suitable questions to ask in a front-of-house role, how to act as a guide for someone and using screen reader-friendly descriptive text for social media images.

Advice was also provided on making physical alterations to the venue, including adopting consistent layouts for equipment, and including tactile markings and contrasting colours.

The session forms part of an ongoing relationship between the leisure centre and British Blind Sport as they continue their journey to enhance the venue’s accessibility.

West Bromwich Leisure Centre is managed by Places Leisure, a social enterprise that aims to create ‘active places and healthy people’, on behalf of Sandwell Council.

Mike Wells, contract manager for Places Leisure, said: “Creating a place where the whole community can come together to exercise and socialise is really important to us.

"We are really proud to be working with British Blind Sport to explore ways in which we can increase access to those hard-to-reach communities – one of which is those living with sight loss.

“All of our staff came away from the British Blind Sport workshop with a better understanding of how slight modifications to communication and the physical environment can level the playing field for those with sight loss.

"We’re looking forward to working with British Blind Sport on how we can implement new measures in the near future.”

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: "This is a fantastic partnership with British Blind Sport and West Bromwich Leisure Centre.

"It is estimated that around 10,000 residents in Sandwell are likely to be living with sight loss, so I fully support any work that takes away barriers to people enjoying our leisure facilities.

"Thank you to Places Leisure and the staff there for continuing to enhance the accessibility at West Bromwich Leisure Centre."

Frankie Rohan, workforce officer at British Blind Sport, is partially sighted and delivered the workshop to staff at West Bromwich Leisure Centre.

She said: “Research shows that blind and partially sighted people are twice as likely to be inactive compared to people without sight loss, and we want to change this.

“A key way we can address this is by educating the wider society on the capabilities of blind and partially sighted people and the small changes they can make to create parity for those living with sight loss.

“We had the world’s largest sporting event for blind and partially sighted people on home soil last summer, the IBSA World Games, where more than a thousand elite athletes competed at the top of their sport to show the world why there should be equal opportunities for those living with sight loss and initiatives such as See Sport Differently are crucial in helping to achieve that.

“Leisure centres are at the heart of communities, so to have the backing and commitment from West Bromwich Leisure Centre in creating a welcoming atmosphere for those with sight loss will go a long way to making blind and partially sighted people feel that their local leisure centre is a space that they can use easily, comfortably and confidently.”