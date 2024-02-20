Masked gang lay in wait in 'planned' murder of DPD driver

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill on Monday, August 21.

Mr Singh was part of a two-man crew delivering parcels for the delivery giant in the Shrewsbury area when he was attacked by a group of eight men shortly after 1pm, Stafford Crown Court has been told.

Five men, four from the Black Country and one from Peterborough, are on trial for murder.

However, Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, have all denied murder.

However, they were just four of the eight killers, the court was told on Tuesday, with four men wanted for the murder still at large.

In opening the case for the prosecution, Mr Simon Dennison KC told the jury of 10 men and two women that Aurman Singh was working out of the DPD depot in Stoke-on-Trent and was on his rounds in Shrewsbury with a colleague when he was attacked.

He told the court: "They had pulled up in their van, and his colleague was out of the van taking the package to the address. Aurman Singh was in the front passenger seat. Unknown to them, eight men in two cars, a grey Audi and a white Mercedes, had been waiting for them just down the road, and they had followed the DPD van along Berwick Avenue."

He said at around 1pm the cars pulled up behind the DPD van and seven of the eight men jumped out of the cars.

"Each of them was concealing his face with a mask, and each of them was carrying a weapon. Between them they had an axe, a golf club, a wooden stave, a metal club, a hockey stick, a shovel, a cricket bat, and a knife. Their target was Aurman Singh," said Mr Dennison.

He said their victim had tried to flee but "didn’t stand a chance against those numbers and those weapons".

"He was chopped in the head three times with the axe, blows which fractured his skull and one of which went through to his brain," said Mr Dennison. "He was clubbed over the head with the golf club with such force that the head of the club broke off and the shaft was bent.

"He was hit with other weapons including the hockey stick and the wooden stave. He was stabbed in the back with such force that the knife cut through one of his ribs."

He said the attack had "intended to kill", and the 23-year-old delivery driver was left to die in a pool of blood on the side of the road.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 1.44pm.

His attackers then ran back to the two cars but the four men in the Audi were apprehended "red-handed" shortly afterwards by police in a cul-de-sac in Tipton after being followed by an unmarked police car and by a police helicopter.

But the four men in the Mercedes were still at large following the attack," said Mr Dennison.

He said: "The four men in the Mercedes abandoned the car in Shrewsbury and made their way in pairs to Shrewsbury train station, from where they travelled to Wolverhampton, and then disappeared into the city. None of them has been arrested."

He added that the four men who got away were Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh - and the latter two lived in the same house as the defendant Arshdeep Singh at Shaw Road, Tipton.

Mr Dennison also told the court that one of the men on trial for murder, Sukhmandeep Singh, was the "inside man" and had worked at the same DPD depot in Stoke-on-Trent as the victim. He had also acted as getaway driver.

Mr Dennison told the court: "He was able to access the DPD computer system to see the route that Aurman Singh would follow that day, with the timings of the drop-offs that showed where he would be, and within what time slot – information that he also passed on.

" Which is what they did. And when Aurman Singh and his colleague arrived, together they attacked him and killed him, in broad daylight, in a normally quiet residential street in Shrewsbury."

He also told the court that police found a phone on another of the defendant's, Jagdeep Singh, which had video recorded within minutes of the attack, showing him and another defendant gloating about what they had done.

He told the court the video showed Jagdeep sat in the back of the Audi, holding the axe heavily stained with Aurman Singh’s blood, and Manjot Singh the wooden stave also heavily stained with Aurman Singh’s blood.

But Mr Dennison said the prosecution would not be outlining any motive for the murder of Mr Aurman Singh by the five defendants.

He told the court: "It isn’t necessary in order to prove murder to prove a motive, to prove why it happened. And in this case the prosecution will not try to prove why it happened. We don’t have evidence to prove why it happened."

He added: "What happened in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury on August 21 was the planned and organised murder of Aurman Singh.

"The attack itself was carried out by the seven men who got out of the two cars there and attacked and killed him. Three of those men were Arshdeep Singh, who wielded the golf club; Jagdeep Singh who wielded the axe; and Manjot Singh who wielded a wooden stave.

"They were assisted by Shivdeep Singh, who drove them there and drove them away again. And by Sukhmandeep Singh, the inside man who provided the information that they needed to be able to carry out the attack."

The trial continues.