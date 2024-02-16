Old bank set to become flats under new plans

The new proposals would see the former Barclays branch in Birmingham Road, Blackheath, converted into six two-bed flats.

The branch closed in April last year as part of a string of closures by the bank and has remained empty since.

Three spaces from the former bank’s car park would be lost to make way for the new flats – leaving a total of ten.

The majority of the rooms would measure 72 square metres with two rooms measuring 99 square metres.

Barclays said the closure was forced by the majority of its customers moving to online banking, claiming that only two of its customers in Blackheath used the Birmingham Road branch as their sole means of banking.

The application said the location of the former bank meant the planned conversion would make an “encouraging first impression” for Blackheath.

“Access is an essential component of this type of accommodation, and the residents are highly likely to use local facilities and services,” the application submitted to Sandwell Council said.

“Businesses in Blackheath and the surrounding towns will also benefit from this development.”

A statement included with the application by Dr Baljit Bhandal said: “The layout has been formulated to deliver residential accommodation while preserving and enhancing the character of the building and its setting in the locality.

"Consideration has been given to sustainability and making the building work harder and run more efficiently at lower running costs.

“There is a high demand for top-end self-contained units of this type, and it provides flexible options for young professionals with disposable personal income.

"It adds another level of housing options in the community.