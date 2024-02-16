New policy enables nature reserve to became centre of excellence

Sandwell Council recently approved a new Forge Mill Farm Animal Welfare Policy to enable Forge Mill Farm to become a centre of excellence in animal welfare, food and farming education.

The policy ensures that as Forge Mill Farm’s public facing operations expand, animal welfare continues to be at the centre of that growth and sets out how this will be achieved in line with legislation, best practice guidance and advice from industry experts/ veterinary professionals.

This policy will be used by Sandwell Council and Forge Mill Farm staff, managers, supervisors, and team members to deliver high standards of animal welfare, to identify what best practice looks like, and to look to improve animal health and wellbeing over and about the legal requirements of The Animal Welfare Act 2006 and The Welfare of Farmed Animals (England) Regulation 2007.

It provides for regular inspection, accreditation and certification from external organisations including a nominated vet practice to help Forge Mill Farm ambition to become a centre of excellence in animal welfare food and farming education.

The policy is written for all animals within the management control of Forge Mill Farm across Sandwell Valley Country Park, Sandwell Valley Visitor Centre and Forge Mill Farm and any other location.

This includes a variety of rare breed animals including sheep, goats, cattle, pigs, alpacas, horses, ponies, donkeys, chickens, ducks and rabbits.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “We love animals in Sandwell, and when we are enjoying ourselves locally we want to make sure that they are treated well, which is why this policy is so important.

"Sandwell Valley Country Park and Forge Mill Farms are fantastic places to spend time for everyone, including our four legged and feathered friends, and I hope as many people as possible get the chance to visit and enjoy a great local day out.”

The decision comes shortly after the news that Forge Mill Farm was awarded the Whitegrove Trophy by the Staffordshire Country Agricultural Society.

The trophy is awarded each year to the farm that shows the best conservation practice alongside a commercial operation within the Staffordshire and West Midlands region.