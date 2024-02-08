Busy evening for motorway police group after pursuits and seizures

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) were called into action twice around junction 1 of the M5 on Wednesday night, pulling over a van and chasing a cloned VW.

The first incident saw officers from CMPG pull over the van on the M5 after finding it had no insurance and subsequently seized the van and reported the driver.

The van was seized for having no insurance. Photo: CMPG

A spokesman for CMPG said: "The driver of the van was stopped for no insurance, just off junction 1 of the M5.

"The van was seized and the driver reported, who already has 4 points so he will be up to 10."

A later incident saw a cloned VW sighted by officers on the northbound carriageway of the M5, with a stinger deployed as the driver exited the motorway.

The car was stopped by a stinger as it exited the M5 at junction 1. Photo: CMPG

The driver was then pursued before making off and escaping on foot with other occupants.

A spokesman for CMPG said: "A cloned VW was sighted by our officers on the M5 North and stung at junction 1 as it exited.

"A pursuit ensued before the occupants made off on foot. Enquiries are ongoing."