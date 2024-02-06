Travellers warned to expect delays after lorry collision closes motorway

The M5 is set to closed throughout the day following the collision, which happened around 2.40am between junction 9 for Tewkesbury and junction 11 for Gloucester and saw a lorry cross from the southbound carriageway over the central reservation and collide with another lorry.

It left significant damage to the barrier between the two carriageways and a diesel spill which National Highways said might result in the M5 needing to be resurfaced.

National Highways have said that officers and recovery teams are at the scene working with emergency services to recover the lorry and clear the debris, saying that it hope that two lanes on the southbound carriageway could be reopened soon, although it had no timescale on when the northbound carriageway could be reopened.

Motorists heading towards the affected area are being diverted northbound via the A40, A417 and M50 and southbound via the A438, A38 and A40.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The M5 has been closed in both directions between junctions 9 (Tewkesbury) and 11 (Gloucester) following a serious incident that happened at around 2.40am.

"Drivers are being advised to plan their journeys and allow additional time as long delays are to be expected as a result of the closures.

"A lorry has crossed from the southbound carriageway over the central reservation and collided with another lorry.

"Due to the significant barrier damage and diesel spill, which may result in the M5 needing to be resurfaced, it is likely that closures will remain in place throughout today.

"National Highways is working hard with the emergency services and its contractors to reopen the M5 as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Recovery has arrived on site and once the lorry has been recovered, it is hoped that two lanes on the southbound can be reopened. National Highways inspectors will then be able to fully assess the road surface to determine whether resurfacing is required before the northbound can be safely reopened."

"Fully signed diversion routes are in place for northbound traffic following the solid triangle symbol via the A40, A417 and M50 and for southbound traffic following the solid circle symbol via the A438, A38 and A40."

More information about when the road will reopen and diversions can be found at twitter.com/HighwaysSWEST