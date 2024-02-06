Police still want to speak to four men after disorders at park

The appeal comes as officers continue to investigate two serious disorders in the Victoria Park, Smethwick, just off of High Street and Mallin Street.

Police are asking for help in tracing these four men followng a series of disorders last year

The disorders took place on July 22, 2023, with the first disorder taking place between 8pm and 9pm in Victoria Park, and the second disorder taking place only hours later on Mallin Street. Both incidents are thought to be connected.

On X, Smethwick Police appealed: "We are continuing to investigate two serious disorders in Victoria Park off the High St & Mallin St in Smethwick from last year.

"The first was around 8-9pm in Victoria Park on 22 July & the second a couple of hours later in Mallin St. Both are thought to be connected."

Three people were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, all three remain under investigation.

The police continued: "We arrested three men at the scene for possession of an offensive weapon – they remain under investigation.

"We have taken statements from several witnesses and carried out an extensive CCTV trawl, so we are now asking for the public’s help to trace these four men."

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch with them via their 101 number, quoting crime reference 20/428536/23.