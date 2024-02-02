Sandwell Council workers' 14-day strike off after new pay deal agreed

The carpenters, bricklayers, roofers, glaziers, plumbers painters and decorators at Sandwell Council were scheduled to begin 14 days of strike action over February and March from Monday, February 5.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: "Congratulations to Sandwell Council’s building workers, who used their collective power to achieve this deal. Unite does what it says on the trade union in and secures better jobs, pay and conditions for our members."

Following negotiations between Unite and Sandwell Council's leader Kerrie Charmichael, and chief executive, Shokat Lal, an offer was put forward to pay the workers a market supplement of £2,703.

The workers subsequently voted in favour of the offer.

Unite regional officer Lee Wiggetts-Clinton, said: "Special credit must go to the Unite reps at Sandwell. Without their hard work and commitment, this pay victory would not have been possible."

Sandwell Council has agreed to pay the supplement on February 26. If the supplement is not paid on that date, the industrial action will resume.

Unite had previously accused Sandwell Council of “disgraceful behaviour” after going back on a promise made in August to pay staff a market supplement of £2,900.

The council earlier commented that its ‘housing repair officers’ were part of a “vital service” ensuring that more than 28,000 council homes were maintained. The authority added that it ‘understood Unite’s concerns’ and would “continue to work with them to find a resolution” and hoped that strikes could be avoided.

The union said walk-outs would have taken place on February 5, 9, 12, 15, 19, 23 and 26 and March 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18 and 22.