Police seize mammoth cannabis haul in major bust on Sandwell high street

West Midlands Police announced the bust on X, which took place at an address on Bearwood High Street that was being used as a cannabis grow late on Tuesday night.

On arrival, officers found a large amount of cannabis, quickly seizing, clearing and disposing of the Class B drug.

On X, Smethwick Police said: "Good work by Smethwick response, neighbourhood team and cannabis team, for discovering, clearing and disposing of a cannabis grow Bearwood High Street today."

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.