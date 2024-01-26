Bishop outlines commitment to Wednesbury after 'uncertainty' about St Bartholomew's Church

The church's father has left, the church hall is set to close with groups being told they can no longer use the premises and no bookings are being taken for weddings and christenings.

However, Right Reverend Jonathan Clark, acting Bishop of Wolverhampton, moved to quell rumours of the church closing.

He told the Express & Star: "It is heartening to hear of the place St Barts holds in the hearts of many in Wednesbury. The priest and the PCC have achieved remarkable things in the past few years, including a thriving community facility in the parish hall.

"The parish priest at St Bartholomew’s has just been appointed to a new post in another diocese and that situation often brings uncertainty within a parish."

He added: "The parish hall is the responsibility of the parish; the Archdeacon and I are working with church members and others locally to understand the reason for the announcement of its closure and offer what assistance we can.

"The Diocese of Lichfield remains committed to the Church’s presence and ministry in Wednesbury and is working with local churches to ensure that pastoral care and worship continue to be available to all who live in the town."

There has been a church dating back on the site to 1088 and the current building is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the Black Country.

On the church's Facebook account, a passionate message about its future was posted after concerns and fears about its closure spread online.

The post said: "The church is not closed, as has been intimated on several Facebook posts over the last few days.

"If you feel so strongly about losing the church then I invite you to join us at the 10 am service on Sunday. Yes, for the moment, we are not taking further bookings for Baptisms and Weddings until we can be assured of securing clergy to cover the services.

"Current wedding bookings are already covered. We are in the process of aiming to get some kind of support to enable the church to function as normally as possible. Yes, the future is uncertain but only because we are waiting for a meeting with the Archdeacon and Rural Dean to discuss the way forward and that will happen very soon."

The post added: "This type of scaremongering is not helping us. Once we are aware of plans for the church, then you will be notified if it will affect you."

The Bartholomew's Church is holding its next service at 10am on Sunday.