Council to mark Holocaust Memorial Day with service including talk on stories of bravery

The Sandwell Council service will take place from 11am to 12pm at the Memorial Gardens at Highfields House, West Bromwich this Sunday, January 28.

The service is open for all to attend and will include a number of memorial talks, including a speech by former mayor of Sandwell, Dr Ann Jaron, who will share her grandfather's story.

He was arrested in the Second World War for running an underground university and later killed at Auschwitz.

The Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Bill Gavan, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is a time for us to remember the millions of people murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust, as well as those killed in more recent genocides such as Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

"We are honoured to have Dr Ann Jaron as our keynote speaker, as she pays tribute to her grandfather's actions in the face of tyranny. Remembering such bravery is so important, inspiring us to speak out against discrimination and hatred."

The service this year will be held on the closest Sunday to Holocaust Memorial Day, which this year falls on January 27.

The theme for this year's service will be Fragility of Freedom, which is focused on how genocides restrict people's liberty, as well as reminding us that freedom should not be taken for granted.

The service is free to attend for all, with attendees requested to arrive by 10.40am, where there will be light refreshments available.