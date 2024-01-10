Former owner of the iconic Major's in Bilston, Royston Spencer, is offering mini-fish and chips for 75p all day this Friday to celebrate the year his family took on their famous shop.

He said: "My family first bought Major's in Bilston in 1975 so I wanted to celebrate that iconic date and also show the people of Oldbury what my chippie is all about.

"So we are selling mini-fish and chips for 75p."

The Spencer family built Major's into a landmark fish and chip restaurant which attracted people from across the Black Country and regularly had queues stretching down Bilston High Street.