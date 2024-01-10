Black Country chippie turning back the clock to 1975 with offer to celebrate family opening Major's
A Black Country chippie is turning back time to 1975 and selling mini-fish and chips for 75p.
Plus
By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
Former owner of the iconic Major's in Bilston, Royston Spencer, is offering mini-fish and chips for 75p all day this Friday to celebrate the year his family took on their famous shop.
He said: "My family first bought Major's in Bilston in 1975 so I wanted to celebrate that iconic date and also show the people of Oldbury what my chippie is all about.
"So we are selling mini-fish and chips for 75p."
The Spencer family built Major's into a landmark fish and chip restaurant which attracted people from across the Black Country and regularly had queues stretching down Bilston High Street.