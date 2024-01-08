Consultation launched on stricter HMO rules in Sandwell

Sandwell Council is proposing an additional licensing scheme for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) to improve the management and living conditions for tenants living in this type of property.

The consultation starts today and will run for 10 weeks. It will give landlords, tenants and other residents the chance to have their say on how to improve housing management and conditions as well as on measures to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour problems.

The additional licensing scheme would mean that landlords of any HMO not covered by mandatory licensing would need to obtain a licence.

Landlords would need to apply for a one-off licence for each HMO that they rent. Neighbouring Birmingham has seen numerous problems with streets being blighted by HMOs and vulnerable residents being forced to live under draconian rules.

Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and the Built Environment, Councillor Laura Rollins, said: “We know that we have a lot of good HMO landlords who recognise their responsibilities and care about their tenants.

“We also know that there are some HMO landlords who charge high rents, allow their tenants to live in poorly-maintained, unmanaged properties or don’t take action against tenants causing anti-social behaviour. This is unacceptable.

“We want to make sure that HMO tenants live in a good standard of property that is properly managed, which is why we want to hear people’s views on the licensing proposals as part of the consultation.”

The views of residents, tenants, landlords, managing agents and businesses are being sought on plans to bring in the scheme, which would affect around 3,500 houses across the borough.

Councils can introduce additional licensing under the Housing Act 2004, to tackle problems such as poor property conditions, poor management, significant anti-social behaviour or high levels of crime.

The consultation is available online at consultationhub.sandwell.gov.uk. Paper postal copies can be requested via freephone 0800 073 0348.

The results of the consultation will be reported back to the council’s Cabinet later in the year.