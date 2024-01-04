Police appeal for information after three injured in serious crash

The accident on Alexandra Road, Tipton, last night (Wednesday) left two men with life changing injuries and another with serious leg injuries.

West Midlands Police are trying to find out what caused the crash and investigators have been at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Tipton. A silver Mercedes and a van were in collision on Alexandra Road at just after 6.30pm last night.

"Two men from the Mercedes remain in hospital with serious injuries. A man from the van sustained leg injuries. We're carrying out local enquiries to try and establish the full circumstances, but we're keen to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time."

The spokesman added: "Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are particularly interested in anyone who has dashcam footage. Road safety is a priority for us and partners including Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), local authorities and the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner. We joined forces under the Operation Triton banner last year to pledge action to make our roads safer, and that work continues."

Anyone with information about the collision in Alexandra Road can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4100 of 4/1/23.

You can also email investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.

Three ambulances attended the scene and the Midlands Air Ambulance was scrambled.

A WMAS spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two vehicles with very substantial damage.

“There were two men in the car, both with potentially life threatening injuries. Ambulance staff worked with firefighter to rapidly extricate them. Both received advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to the Major Trauma Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, one with the MERIT team travelling, the other with the CARE Team on board the ambulance. Both patients were said to be in a critical condition on arrival.

“The van driver was trapped for almost an hour. He too had suffered serious injuries and was taken to the same hospital with the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care paramedic travelling with the ambulance crew.”