Famous Ruskin pottery pieces made at historic Smethwick factory expected to fetch thousands at auction

The private collection of work comes originally from William Howson Taylor who was considered one of the greatest British ceramicists of the 20th century.

He was the son of Edward Richard Taylor, the first principal of both the Lincoln School of Art and the Birmingham School of Art, who founded the studio and factory which was situated at Oldbury Road from 1898-1935. It was run by William, who eventually closed it down due to ill health. A blue plaque is situated at the site to commemorate it.

Ruskin ceramics are exceptionally rare as after as after closing the factory, the studio machines alongside all designs and techniques were destroyed at William Howson Taylor's request, which meant that the pottery could not be imitated, making those in existence few and far between.

A large collection of Ruskin Pottery is still on public display in Sandwell, at Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery.

The lots, which will be auctioned at Dreweatts Auction House, in Newbury, next Wednesday, have been passed down through the family to the present owner Adam Ferneyhough.

One of the pieces which will be auctioned next week

Among the highlights of the 25 pieces is a large Ruskin high-fired vase dating from 1924 that features a slightly ribbed body with a liver red-streaked lavender glaze, which was exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London in 1975. It carries an estimate of £2,000-£3,000.

Also with a lavender glaze is a high-fired vase featuring a liver-red part ‘snakeskin’ glaze dating from 1923 and has an estimate of £1,200-£1,800.

And an attractive pottery vase that was featured in a self-portrait of Edward Richard Taylor and illustrated in the 1993 book titled Ruskin Pottery is also in the sale and is estimated to fetch £600-800.

One of the items which will be auctioned off orignally made at the Ruskin factory in Smethwick

Mark Newstead, the specialist consultant for Asian ceramics and works of art at Dreweatts, which itself dates back to 1759, said: “This collection is special, as it forms part of a historic group of Ruskin Pottery, from the original factory collection and by descent from William Howson Taylor himself.

"When he died the secret formula was destroyed but the collection lives on and is expected to receive a lot of interest and attention.

"As a Chinese specialist, I greatly appreciate his mastery of the elusive copper-red glazes, adapted by Howson Taylor into something unique, making him one of the greatest potters of the 20th century so we are all excited to see how the collection goes."

To take part or view the auction, which takes place on Wednesday January 10 at 10.30, go to dreweatts.com or the-saleroom.com