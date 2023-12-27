Sandwell and Wolverhampton top charts for rise in rare STI spread by parasite

Trichomoniasis is transmitted by a parasite. In women, trichomoniasis can cause a foul-smelling vaginal discharge, genital itching and painful urination whereas men have no symptoms and therefore can be spreading it without knowing.

Pregnant women are also in danger of having premature births if their trichomoniasis goes undiagnosed.

Health company Now Patient released a detailed report into all cases STIs in the UK diagnosed in 2022 called STI Capitals which logs where the hotspots for each infection or disease.

With Sandwell and Wolverhampton registering high numbers of cases researchers believe residents from both boroughs are infecting each other.