Police appeal launched to find man suspected of burglaries

Sandwell Police have released an image of Scott Hamilton, who they have said is suspected of committing four burglaries across Sandwell, as well as one each in Walsall and Birmingham.

The force has said that if anyone knows where the 35-year-old from Wednesbury is, they should contact them on 101 or via the West Midlands Police website live chat function.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "Have you seen Scott Hamilton?

"The 35-year-old from Wednesbury is wanted on suspicion of four burglaries in Sandwell, one in Walsall and one in Birmingham.

"If have any info on his whereabouts call 101 or contact us via LiveChat quoting 20/1053566/23."