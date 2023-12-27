New 10-year master plan revealed to improve Sandwell Valley Country Park including watersports centre

A consultation has been launched to get feedback about the plans which include a new watersports centre, a food education barn and a revamped visitors centre.

The plan, which covers the ten year period until 2034, brings together different aspects of Sandwell Valley’s Visitor services with the aim of making "Sandwell a destination of choice".

The plan also involves improvements to accessibility to the park as well as finding savings concerning management of the various attractions.

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “Sandwell Valley Country Park is one the jewels in Sandwell’s crown. It is a place that many of us have been visiting for years for leisure, sport or just to relax and we want to make sure that it can be enjoyed by Sandwell residents for generations to come.