CrossCountry trains warn passengers to expect disruption into the New Year

CrossCountry Trains announced temporary disruption over the next couple of weeks telling passengers to expect to adjusted timetables, potential delays and extremely busy services.

CrossCountry services run through Stafford, Wolverhampton, Smethwick Galton Bridge and Birmingham.

A spokesman said: "We understand that this may inconvenience our passengers and appreciate the ongoing support and understanding.

"Passengers please check journey planners for the latest information before travelling, the last train to your station may be extremely busy, please allow extra time for your journey and where possible travel on additional services where provided for a comfortable journey back home.

"Our journey planners are the best place to find all the latest travel information."

The company admitted 2023 has been another challenging year for all train operators.

The spokesman added: "The widespread industrial action has greatly increased the levels of cancellation. General punctuality of the service has been impacted by recent storms and extreme weather which has led to speed restrictions being imposed and affecting passenger lateness.

"We at CrossCountry continue to work closely with Network Rail on improving the punctuality and reliability of our services. This collaborative working has contributed to improvements in asset reliability, track quality and improved operational resilience at key locations and junctions that we operate."

For more information visit https://www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/disruption.