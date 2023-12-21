Lanes re-open on the M6 following removal of fallen lamppost

Two of four lanes were closed on the motorway between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 8 for the M5 on Thursday morning.

National Highways since confirmed at around 11.30am that the lamppost had been removed and all lanes were open again.

Around four miles of congestion could be seen on approach to the incident, adding around 30 additional minutes to journey times.

It also impacted local routes, such as the A461 for Wood Green Road, Pleck Road, and Bescot Road and the A454 for Wolverhampton Road and the Black Country Route.