Youngsters invited to get career help at new year fair

Connexions Sandwell is hosting a New Year, New Start careers event for people aged between 14 and 19, or up to 25 for those with Special Educational Needs or Disabilities, who want to learn more about their future opportunities.

The free New Year New Start event aims to help young people make informed decisions about their future, supporting them to find an apprenticeship, education or employment role that suits them.

The event is on Saturday, January 20 from 9.30 to 2pm at The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

There will be more than 50 employers, training/apprenticeship providers, colleges and universities available to talk to young people about their careers and training.

Amongst those attending are representatives from the construction, finance and military sectors, as well as the Midlands’ leading universities and sixth forms colleges.

Also present will be Connexions Sandwell Careers Advisors who can provide tailored careers advice to help the attendees make the most of the event.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: “A key part of the council’s role is to support our children and young people in their aspirations, and this is a fantastic opportunity for Sandwell’s young people to find a career they enjoy.

"The event is specifically aimed at young people who are looking to take GCSE options in year 9 right through to sixth-form leavers looking at university or careers choices.

“We believe that this was the biggest careers event in the Black Country for young people last year as more than 1,800 young people and their families attended the event, with more than 50 opportunity providers.

"This year, we hope to attract even more attendees.”

This year, the event is sponsored by the Doocey Group, a civil engineering and utility contractor based in Tipton.

Kirstie Stewart, Head of HR and Support Services at the Doocey Group, said: “As a local employer, this is a vital part of our approach for recruitment, so supporting Connexions Sandwell to run such an opportunity for young people aligns perfectly.

“We would encourage all employers in the area who have vacancies/apprenticeships to take part in the event and showcase their offerings.

"You will not be disappointed at the interest and calibre of the young people who attend.”

The event is free of charge, but is tickets only, so to ensure a place or to learn more about the event, go to connexionssandwell.co.uk/events1/