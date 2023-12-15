M6 disruption after two cars and van collide leading to lane closures
There has been disruption on a major section of motorway after a collision forced two lanes to be closed.
The M6 was reduced to two lanes between junction 8 for the M5 and junction 9 for Wednesbury on the northbound carriageway following a collision between two cars and a van.
There were no injuries reported at the scene, while a crew from West Midlands Fire Service worked to clear the area, with the lanes expected to be closed until around 8.30pm.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision on the M6 around 7pm.
"A crew arrived to find two cars and a van had collided between junctions 8 and 9 and two lanes were closed off to allow for the vehicles to be removed.
"No injuries were recorded and the incident was a minor one."