Last chance to make a child's Christmas with toy appeal

Donations of new items will be accepted in Sandwell Libraries up until Friday, with hundreds of presents already donated in Sandwell thanks to the generosity of all those who have given.

Items can include, books, games, toys, colouring books, felt-tips, crayons, crafts, toiletry sets, pyjamas and dressing gowns, slippers, pants and vests, coats, chocolates and sweets.

Sandwell Council said that gifts must be new and unwrapped and will be collected by elves who will give them to Santa so that he can distribute to children and young people in Sandwell and the Black Country.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and education, Councillor Simon Hackett said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has been kind enough to drop presents off at collection points across Sandwell.

"We are overwhelmed by the generosity and have received hundreds of donated gifts since we began collecting at the end of November.

“I would encourage anyone who is in a position to do so to donate to this wonderful cause.

“Every donation received will help to bring joy to a local child who otherwise might not receive any Christmas presents.”

Toys will be collected from each of Sandwell’s libraries and delivered to Santa’s Black Country Toy Appeal headquarters in time for them to be distributed to families for Christmas.

More details, including opening hours of museums and libraries, can be found on the Sandwell Council website at sandwell.gov.uk/blackcountrytoyappeal.

For more information about the charity Santa’s Black Country Toy Appeal, go to bc-santa.co.uk/