Young people across Sandwell invited to vote on bus designs

Two brand-new, double-decker buses have been delivered to Sandwell Council and are currently undergoing conversion to become the borough’s youth buses.

Children and young people can vote on their preferred design for the outside of the buses until December 6 at any youth provision or online at consultationhub.sandwell.gov.uk/

The new youth buses are set to return to Sandwell in spring 2024 and are currently being kitted out with the latest technology including a mini recording studio, a sensory area, a virtual reality offer, smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Around £700,000 will be invested in the two new buses which will serve as mobile youth provision for young people across the whole of Sandwell for many years to come.

The second design carries a lot of colour and images

Councillor Simon Hackett, cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: “Both designs are eye-catching and I can’t wait to see both buses out and about in Sandwell sporting the winning design and offering great services to local young people.

“Young people have been consulted all the way through this process from concept, right through to design.

"I urge them to have their say now and vote for their favourite design either online or in person at one of our many youth sessions.”

Voting will close on Wednesday, December 6.

To find out about youth services on offer in Sandwell including recently launched warm hubs for young people, go to justyouth.org.uk.