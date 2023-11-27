Heart-warming letters from Santa raising money for Black Country hospice

Father Christmas has teamed up with Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has a base in Walsall, to send out a magical and personalised letter to children in the area and bring some extra special sparkle to their letterbox in time for the holidays.

The donations from every single letter will help the charity continue its vital care for children with life limiting or life threatening conditions through Christmas and beyond.

Vicki Rowles, director of fundraising, said: “Our colourful letters from Santa are filled with personalised messages for your child and are sprinkled with festive spirit from the big man himself.

"With an official North Pole stamp, you can imagine the look of joy and excitement on your child’s face when they see the letter on the doormat.

“The letter will make this holiday season truly unforgettable for your child and every donation you make will mean that we can be stronger together for children across the Black Country and their families this Christmas.”

There are three different letter designs to choose from, and letters will be posted from December 1 onwards.

There is a suggested donation of £6 which will help fund the charity’s support for families this Christmas.

Visit acorns.org.uk/believe

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 730 children across the Black Country and the wider West Midlands, and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs around £30,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the community.