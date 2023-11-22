Young girls from Sandwell tell their stories through photo book

Following on from the work West Midlands Police undertook with Coventry City of Culture, it funded an art project to explore the effects of generational trauma within families.

Photographer and artist Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora worked with Codie, Tiegan, Keira and Sienna from St Michael’s CE School in Rowley Regis through a series of workshops and interviews.

Jaskirt visited the girls and their families to take photographs and talk to them about their lives and, from this, a photo book titled A Place Called Home, was created which includes photographs and interviews by Jaskirt as well as imagery taken by the girls and their own words.

One of the girls, 14-year-old Tiegan lives with her younger brother Alfie and her grandmother Helen.

Tiegan and her brother Alfie. Photo: West Midlands Police

Alfie has a cleft palette and Pierre Robin syndrome and Tiegan is medically trained to look after him.

She said: “My favourite image in the book is the one of my nan, and my brother Alfie and I, outside the house. I see my nan as my role model and my brother is also a big inspiration to me.

"Alfie has been through a lot but still smiles and he is very kind and caring.

"I liked taking pictures of the sunsets from my bedroom as it’s a place I feel safe and relaxed.

"I really enjoyed the project and would recommend it to others, it was really fun and I will carry on taking photographs.”

Cat Stock, Learning and Delivery Manager at West Midlands Police said: “Photography lets people look at their lives through another lens, giving a different perspective as well as allowing people to work through past experiences.

“We have had some really good feedback from the girls and their families and they have really opened up and discussed sensitive and difficult issues.

“We think it’s really important that us as the police, understand the stories that sit behind the faces.

“It will show us how we can better protect girls, how we can prevent potential vulnerabilities.”

Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora said: “The workshops at the school included zine making, photo walks in nature, writing workshops, a family workshop looking through archival imagery and basic photography skills.

“We looked at how we heal from trauma and how we bridge those gaps of intergenerational trauma.

“The photography workshops have increased the girl’s confidence and self-esteem and has also gave them a valuable skill.”

The photo book has been shortlisted for British Journal of Photography’s Portrait of Britain award.