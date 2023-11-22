Tipton tree is lit up for loved ones once more

The tree stands in Owen Street and as a tradition that allows loved ones to be remembered and raise money for good causes.

Organised by Tipton Civic Society, names are remembered on a roll of remembrance around the tree and the 2022 appeal alone raised £6,000 which was distributed to charities in the area including Acorn Children’s Hospice, Sandwell Advocacy, and Tipton Food Bank.

Sponsored by the Tipton and Coseley Building Society, people can enter their names onto the roll by making a donation of £5 per name. Forms are available at Tipton Libraries, Tipton & Coseley Building Society head office, or by calling 0121 520 0080.

Emma Gibbons from the Tipton and Coseley Building Society said: "The Tree of Light Appeal enables our community to come together to remember those we have lost and raise money for local causes. We are pleased to continue our support for to the Tipton Civic Society and bring the community together at a special time during Christmas."