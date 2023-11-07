Grieving son 'mortified' at discovering council contractors tearing his late mother's kitchen apart despite tenancy still being active
A grieving son was left 'mortified' after finding council contractors ripping out the kitchen at his late mother's home in Wednesbury, despite the tenancy still being active.
By Lisa O'Brien
Craig McGough said Sandwell Council entered the property in Moor Street "without permission" and showed "no compassion" at a time when he was still dealing with the death of his mother Joyce Timmins.