Struggling parents in Sandwell to get £65 food vouchers during upcoming school holidays

Children who qualify for free school meals in Sandwell will get a £15 food vouchers this half term and £50 for the Christmas holidays.

More than 22,000 children will be given the vouchers which their parents can spend at local supermarkets.

Parents will be contacted by their child's school in the run-up to school holidays. There is no need to apply.

Over the course of this financial year, Sandwell Council has committed to spend £3.9million on food vouchers during school holidays for eligible families from its Household Support Fund (HSF) allocation.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “Rising food costs are only adding to the demands on families during this cost of living emergency.

“It's very important we continue to help families during the school holidays and I would like to thank schools in helping us to distribute these much-needed food vouchers.”

Council Leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael added: “We’re doing everything we can to support Sandwell residents during these difficult times and I would urge anyone who is looking for help to visit our Supporting Sandwell information hub where there’s lots of advice and information available.

"Seek help as early as you can – getting help sooner rather than later can save you from more worry in the long run."

For details of support available during the cost of living emergency, go to www.sandwell.gov.uk/supportingsandwell.

