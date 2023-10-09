Labour's mayoral candidate criticises plan for Eton sixth form in Black Country

Labour's candidate to be mayor for the West Midlands, Richard Parker, outside the Richardson group headquarters

Labour's candidate to be the next elected mayor for the West Midlands has criticised plans for Eton College to open a sixth form centre in the Black Country.

Richard Parker, who will challenge Andy Street at next year's mayoral election, said he had misgivings about plans for the world-famous school to open a centre in Dudley.

The plans for a new selective sixth-form centre in Dudley town centre, which will be run in partnership with Star Academies, were approved by the Department for Education in August.

The new centre, which is due to open within three years, will teach 480 pupils with the aim of offering elite education to youngsters from less advantaged backgrounds.

Eton College has agreed to contribute £1 million a year to the centre in perpetuity.

All pupils would attend the school free of charge, and

But Mr Parker said he did not think it was the best way to improve education in the region.

"I question the merits about moving Eton to the West Midlands," he said.

"I'm concerned about the knock-on effects for other institutions in the region.

"I would prefer to see government backing in current schools and colleges in the region than moving expensive schools into the Black Country."

It was revealed last year that Eton College, which has educated 20 British prime ministers, had been in talks with Dudley Council about opening a school in the town.

Dudley is one of three towns chosen for the new sixth forms as part of the 'levelling up agenda', the others being Middlesbrough and Oldham, all of which had been identified as educational 'cold spots'.

The aim is to help young people achieve the A-levels they need to go to Oxbridge and other elite universities.

Mr Parker said improving skills and education in the area would be at the top of his priorities if elected.

"The first thing I would do is to ensure that universities are offering the courses young people need to take if they are going to be able to secure better jobs in the future," he said.

"I would deliver that by getting more funds from central government."

Mr Parker was selected as the mayoral candidate in April this year.

An accountant, he was a partner for Price Waterhouse Coopers for several years, where he specialised in political consultancy work.