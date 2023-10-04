Pensioners protest outside West Bromwich bus station to demand better services

By Adam Smith

Pensioners protested outside a Black Country bus station to demand improvement to the services they rely on.

Bus protestors and Sarah Coombes at West Bromwich Bus Station
Bus protestors and Sarah Coombes at West Bromwich Bus Station

Sandwell and West Birmingham Pensioners Convention want better Government funding of public transport and for the West Midlands to follow Manchester's lead in altering the ownership of local buses.

