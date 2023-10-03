The Bell Hotel in Cradley Heath

THE RECENTLY FLATTENEED BELL IN ST ANNE'S ROAD, CRADLEY HEATH

The Anchor in High Street, which had close links to the early days of West Bromwich Albion FC, had a chequered history during its 166-year history.

Records show that The Anchor was trading in West Bromwich High Street in 1840, when it was kept by a Samuel Frier. It remained within the family for the next 30 years, until 1872 when a George Matthews took over.

From 1888-1895 it was kept by James Raybould, a director of West Bromwich Albion FC, who kept the pub with his wife Ruth. Raybould caused a bit of a scandal in 1888 when he was fined £15 for permitting gaming on the premises. It appears he did not learn his lesson, as he was fined again three years later for the same offence.

He died, aged 42, in 1895, and his widow Ruth continued to run the pub until her death in 1900, at the age of 45.

On Mrs Raybould's death, the pub was taken over by Billy Bassett, who played for Albion.

By the turn of the 21st century, The Anchor had acquired something of an unfortunate reputation as a place for trouble. It was closed at the request of police in October, 2006, following a raid by more than 60 officers.

Police swooped on the pub in October 2006 after receiving intelligence that it was being used to deal drugs.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and the landlord was also arrested on suspicion of allowing the premises to be used for the consumption of illegal substances. Two firearms were also discovered.

In 2011 it was converted into an 'adult entertainment' venue.

The Red Lion, Wednesbury

The Red Lion in Bridge Street, Wednesbury, is long gone, having closed in the 1970s, and demolished circa 1980.

But it still remembered by many in the town. Many will remember it for its fine bowling green, but its biggest claim to fame is its role in British aviation history.

The dates are unclear, but probably sometime between 1810 and 1828, the pub was the venue of what is likely to be the town's earliest balloon flight.

Huge crowds turned out to see James Sadler, England's first aeronaut, take off in his balloon from the Red Lion.

But the flight did not get off to the best of starts as there was an insufficient supply of gas, and the balloon struggled to inflate.

Sadler tried to explain this to the crowd, but was greeted with hoots of derision and even threats. Concerned for his safety at the hands of the baying mob, he decided to overlook his reservations about the safety of the flight, and gave orders for the balloon to be released.

The balloon seemed decidely reluctant to leave the ground, but eventually rose high enough to clear the houses on the opposite side of Bridge Street, before crashing in the nearby Mounts, with no damage to either Sadler or his balloon.

Despite its interesting history and excellent bowling green, the pub struggled to survive in the 20th century.

Nags Head, Great Bridge

The Nag's Head, in Great Bridge Market Place, cuts a sorry figure today, having been boarded up for the past 11 years.

In the mid 1990s the pub was renamed The Fusilier in honour of First World War hero Corporal Joseph Davies, whose exploits during the Battle of the Somme were outlined on a blue plaque at the front. Today it is adorned only by broken windows and graffiti.

Keith Hodgkins, chair of Tipton Civic Society, said the building was ‘one of the best’ in the area.

He said it was designed by local architect George Wenyon, who was also behind Tipton Library and Dudley Library.

“We think The Nags Head is a very important building. When it closed we took the plaque off and last year had it put on The Kings Arms, in Toll End Road.

“We are very sad to see it as it is.”

The pub later reverted to its original name before it closed about 2011.

Corporal Davies, described as 'the bravest of the brave', saved eight comrades at Delville Wood on July 20, 1916,. The dedicated soldier, who lived in nearby Nock Street, was awarded the Victoria Cross by King George V. He died in the 1970s.

Plans were put forward to convert the pub into flats in 2014, following objections to the pub's demolition, but they have so far come to nothing.

Councillor Paul Sanders bemoaned the state of the Nags Head in 2017, when he said: “It should be utilised before it becomes an eyesore or danger.

“It was a lovely pub that sadly got abandoned.

“It would be great to see it refurbished or converted into flats.”

The Bell, Cradley Heath

The Bell in Cradley

The Bell in St Anne's Road, now converted into flats, looks rather forlorn. But in its heyday, it was very much the place to be seen.

From 1840 to 1891 it was kept by Benjamin Billingham, known to locals as "Benny the Fiddler" due to his habit of entertaining them on the violin. A somewhat rotund man, legend had it he couldn't climb the stairs of the pub, although that may, of course have been embellished with the help of a little alcohol.

A popular landlord, known for his benevolence towards chainmakers, he nevertheless found himself on the wrong side of the law in June 1888, when he ws fined £10 for selling ale out of hours and "harbouring women of ill-fame." His licence was also endorsed.

With his licence at risk, he employed Charles 'Harry' Partridge as his manager in 1890, who ran the pub on Benny's behalf until his death in 1895.

In 1919, now renamed The Bell Hotel, the pub was taken over by Plant's Brewery, which in turn was taken over by Ansell's in 1936.