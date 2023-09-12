Hospice encourages shoppers to switch to thoughtful thrifting and help give it a boost

In making the shift to thoughtful thrifting, shoppers will be helping Acorns Children’s Hospice to continue its vital care for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Gary Pettit, Acorns' director of retail, said: “It’s an exciting time for sustainable fashion at the moment and where better than your local Acorns shop, where you can make a real difference for local children and families at the same time?

“We’ve got plenty of great-quality items for all the family at bargain prices, so creating a new wardrobe doesn’t have to cost the earth.

"Come and rummage through our rails and see what treasures you can find.”

Acorns has more than 40 shops on high streets across the West Midlands, packed with high quality, pre-loved ladieswear, menswear, children’s clothes, shoes and accessories.

The charity’s retail network plays a crucial role in raising vital funds towards Acorns care for children and families when they need it most.

Acorns has shops located in Aldridge, Bilston, Blackheath, Bloxwich, Codsall, Dudley, Halesowen, Kingswinford, Perton, Walsall and Wednesbury.

Gary added: “Only with the community’s support can we be stronger together and continue to provide our hospice care, which is why making shopping second hand at Acorns your first choice is so important.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to look good, feel good, do good. So whether you’re after something like a cosy coat for the colder months, a new pair of heels for a night out, or you’re thinking of reinventing your style, why not browse the bargains at your local Acorns shop?”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs £27,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of these funds coming from the community and shoppers buying and donating items at the charity’s shops.