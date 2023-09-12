Great Barr business raises £25,000 for charity through 18-year-old collection tin

Staff at E J McGann Hardware and DIY have been encouraging customers to round up their purchases to the nearest pound and donate the difference to Acorns Children's Hospice for 18 years.
A family-run DIY shop in Great Barr has shown that saving pennies can soon add up after raising more than £25,000 for a children's charity through funds donated in a collection tin.
