Great Barr business raises £25,000 for charity through 18-year-old collection tin

A family-run DIY shop in Great Barr has shown that saving pennies can soon add up after raising more than £25,000 for a children's charity through funds donated in a collection tin.

Ted McGann put the collection tin in the shop 18 years ago
Ted McGann put the collection tin in the shop 18 years ago

Staff at E J McGann Hardware and DIY have been encouraging customers to round up their purchases to the nearest pound and donate the difference to Acorns Children's Hospice for 18 years.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

