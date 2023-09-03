The co-operative was based at 178 Birmingham Road in West Bromwich. Photo: Google.

Beaconview Housing Co-operative Limited, which had a registered office at 178 Birmingham Road, has now been stripped of its status as a registered society after "wilfully violating'" its requirement to submit the financial information.

The co-operative had not submitted "any annual returns acceptable for filing" since those submitted for the society's financial year ending 2017.

No annual returns acceptable for filing were submitted from 2018 until 2022.

Failing to submit this documentation violated section 89 of the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014.